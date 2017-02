A RTD light rail train stops at Denver Union Station. (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER - What RTD is calling “switch issues” are delaying all RTD trains headed into and out of Union Station Friday morning.

The delays started at around 6:45 a.m., according to a bulletin from RTD. They are expected to last until further notice.

The W, C and E lines all travel out of Union Station, as does the A Line to Denver International Airport.

