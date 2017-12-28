All the ways to get home this weekend without drinking and driving

(Photo: Tyler Lahanas)

KUSA - Drinking and driving is bad. That’s not controversial at all. It puts your life in danger and the lives of everyone else on the road.

But, every year, plenty of people still do it, and it can have deadly consequences.

This doesn’t mean you can’t have fun this New Year’s Eve weekend. In fact, with all of the options you have to get home safely and without breaking the bank, you have more reason than ever to enjoy yourself.

Here’s a look at some of the ways you can get home without getting the behind the wheel. Please share this with your friends this holiday weekend to make sure they also know all of the ways to get home.

RTD

You can ride all of RTD’s trains and buses for free from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday (aka New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day).

This free service has existed for more than 25 years, but one heads up: because of fireworks displays downtown, there will be limited Mallride service and no service on the D and H lines from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Check route availability before you go on RTD’s website: www.rtd-denver.com

Free cab rides

The Sawaya Law Firm is once again offering to reimburse cab rides back home on New Year’s Eve. Sure, you have to pay for the cab up front, but if you send the receipt over to Sawaya, they’ll send you a check for what you paid. You can read more about the program here: http://bit.ly/2e7kVxF

A ride home from a cop (but in a good way)

The Aurora Police Department is giving rides home on New Year’s with one caveat: a lecture about drunk driving.

With that being said, it’s free and happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. How it works is, if you’re out enjoying holiday festivities, you can call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100 and a cop will show up.

But, instead of giving you a DUI, the officer will just give you a presentation about drunk driving and some educational materials before taking you home in a patrol car.

You can read more about the program here: http://on9news.tv/2lo3Xzj

Take an Uber or Lyft

You probably know these ride-sharing programs exist, but it bears mentioning anyway: you can get a ride by just hailing a stranger on an app.

Sure, surge pricing will happen (that means that, during peak hours, the rides are a lot more expensive), but think about this: the average DUI costs around $10,000 – so even a $100 Uber ride is a way better deal.

And, if you like many people who’ve had a few drinks use Uber drivers as therapists, it’s also cheaper than therapy.

Know a way to get home that isn’t mentioned here? Email webteam@9news.com and we’ll add it to our list!

