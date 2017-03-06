All-time record-low home inventory in metro Denver in February

(Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Months of low housing inventory in metro Denver have turned into years, culminating with an all-time record-low for the number of active listings on the market in February, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Active listings, including both single-family detached homes and attached properties like condos and townhomes, hit 3,878 in February, an all-time low for any month on record, DMAR said Friday.

That record-breaking number came in spite of an increase in new listings in February, with 6.8 percent more new listings on the market than in the year prior. Last month marked only the third time the number of active listings has dropped below 4,000.

The average price of a metro Denver home rose 7.8 percent year-over-year in February, making it the second consecutive month in which home-price appreciation in metro Denver has been constrained to single-digit growth.

