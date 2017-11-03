Allison Eid officially takes Neil Gorsuch's federal Court of Appeals seat

Allison Eid

DENVER - Allison Eid has officially resigned from her position on the Colorado Supreme Court to take a federal judgeship position previously held by Neil Gorsuch.

Eid has been formally appointed as Justice for the Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Denver. Her role went into effect starting Friday, after a 56-41 confirmation by the Senate. Senators Cory Gardner (R) and Michael Bennet (D) both voted in support of the confirmation.

Gorsuch vacated the seat to accept President Donald Trump’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate confirmed his appointment in April.

Eid started on the Colorado Supreme Court a decade ago, and has clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She’s also been Colorado’s Solicitor General, and has taught at the University of Colorado School of Law.

Because of Eid’s new gig, the Colorado Supreme Court is now accepting applications for a new candidate to replace her – if you know anyone. Interviews start Nov. 27. and the job pays a cool $177,350.

