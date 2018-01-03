Amber Alert: 2 missing girls from Texas may be in Southern Colorado

(Photo: DPS)

KUSA - Authorities announced on Wednesday that two teen girls missing out of Texas might be in Southern Colorado, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier in the week for two girls from Round Rock, Texas, after their mother was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret, 7, are both considered in danger. Griffith is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and a right nose stud with braces. Bandera-Magret is 4-foot-5, 75 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Police in Round Rock say that on New Year's Eve, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence there and found a dead woman inside; Tonya Bates, the girls' mother.

Terry Allen Miles, 44, is believed to be connected to their abduction, Round Rock Police told our sister-station, KVUE in Austin, Texas. He is also a person of interest in Bates's death.

Authorities say Miles lived with Bates and was last heard from in Round Rock on December 30.

Miles is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with a beard and hazel eyes covered by glasses. He drives as gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. There is also a white sticker on the upper righthand corner of the back window.

Originally, police thought he may be headed to Louisiana due to a lengthy criminal record in the state. New information led investigators to northern New Mexico and southern Colorado on Monday.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact 512-218-5500 extension 0 with tips. If anyone sees the girls, Miles or the car, call 911 immediately.

