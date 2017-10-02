Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen in Colorado Springs

3-year-old William Lake

KUSA - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy last seen Monday morning in southeast Colorado Springs.

The boy, William Lake, is believed to have been abducted by his father, 28-year-old David Kevin Lake.

According to a Facebook post from Colorado Springs Police, detectives are "interested in speaking with" David Lake regarding an ongoing investigation and in checking William's welfare. They did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

David Lake, who is 5’8” and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, is possibly driving a blue 2003 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate No. OBP-131.

Colorado Springs Police are attempting to located David Kevin Lake regarding an ongoing investigation.

CBI said the boy was abducted just after 11:20 a.m. They did not give an exact address for his last known location.

William Lake was last seen wearing a black and white button-up shirt with grey pants and white shoes. No photo of the boy, who also has blonde curly hair and blue eyes, was available as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the William Lake’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

