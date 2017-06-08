Child's body found in Thornton

(Photo: Thornton Police)

THORNTON - The body of a child was found in Thornton Thursday evening, near where a 10-year-old had gone missing.

Police say they believe it is the 10-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday but they are waiting on official confirmation from the coroners' office.

During a press conference, police said that a Thornton resident called them around 5:30 p.m. and said that he had found a child's body in the area of 128th and Jasmine Court, about two miles from where Kiaya Campbell, 10, was last seen.

Police are currently working a crime scene in that area.

They did not release an official cause of death or any suspects in the child's death. No one is in custody at this time. The case is currently be handled as a homicide.

The search for Campbell was called off just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon almost a day after a the 10-year-old girl became separated from a friend during a storm and hadn’t been seen since.

Campbell was walking near 12466 Forest Dr. with the 15-year-old son of her father's girlfriend at around 7 p.m. Wednesday when it started to rain.

Thornton Police say Campbell and the boy were separated and she never came home.

Campbell was first reported missing just before midnight by her sister, according to Thornton Police spokesperson Matt Barnes. She lives in Montbello, and was in the area visiting her father.

“She’s unfamiliar with the area,” Barnes said. “There are a lot of ditches and canals in the area. We’re not sure, you know, if something might have happened here.”

Before issuing the Amber Alert, police activated a Code Red notification in the surrounding neighborhoods, and asked for Rampart Search and Rescue’s help searching the area.

The Amber Alert wasn’t issued until around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Around that time, a 9NEWS reporter in the area saw searchers in and around a lake near where Campbell was last seen. Barnes said crews were searching open spaces.

“Maybe she went somewhere to get out of the rain, fell asleep,” Barnes said. “We’re just trying not to exhaust any leads at this point.”

Jenn Kulinski lives in the area with her children. She felt compelled to join the search.

"We decided to come down here and walk just to see if we could help out," Kulinski said. "Just because I have kids I figure if my kids were missing I’d hope that people would help."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Thornton Police Tip Line 720-977-5069.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Thornton Police Tip Line 720-977-5069.

