Amber Alert issued in search for Aurora 6-year-old

David Puckett, 6, is missing from Aurora.

AURORA - An Amber Alert will be issued for a 6-year-old Aurora boy who police say wandered away from his home Saturday. He's considered at-risk due to his age.

David Puckett was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place. The Amber Alert will be issued due to the passage of time and cold weather.

A press briefing on his disappearance Monday police said a thorough searches are being done. Police are asking for commercial or residential surveillance videos that any one might have.

Bloodhounds have been deployed which has halted volunteer efforts to help the dogs conduct the search. Police will alert the public when volunteers are needed again.

A tip line has also been set up.

A spokesperson for the incident tells 9Wants to Know there is one documented incident with Aurora Police where the child left school.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that David left his home Saturday after an arguments with his sibling. On Monday 9NEWS observed members of the FBI going door-to-door and looking in cars on the street where he lives.

"David is a good kid, " said his mother Stephanie as she fought back tears. "The coat he was wearing is not that thick, with how cold it is I'm worried something really bad could happen to him. And if you guys can, please help me find him."

He was wearing green camouflage pants a black shirt, tan coat and black and orange boots.

"At this time it appears that David left voluntarily," said Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz. "We have no evidence at this point to suggest that he's been abducted."

As of now, Chief Metz says the case does not meet the qualifications for an Amber Alert to be issued. However police have issued 3 reverse notifications to about 27,000 residents within a 2.5 mile radius.

"If you hear this and David is at your home, know that he is not there with the permission of his family," said Chief Metz. "Please call 911 immediately and let us know about that so we can get David returned."

Police say David is white and stands 4 feet tall and weighs 48 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a history of wandering off, police say.

Officers are actively searching for David with the help of more than 150 volunteers. If you see him call 911.

Even after the coordinated search was winding down Sunday as it was getting dark, some neighbors continued the search like Desiree Ann-Medina who lives in David's neighborhood.

"It's the right thing to do. I am a mom and I genuinely empathize with David's mom. It's just to do my part," said Ann-Medina.

"If by any chance you picked him up last night because it was New Year's Eve and thought it would just be safe for him to pick him up please just call. Please bring my baby home," said Stephanie Puckett

There have been several questions as to why there wasn't an AMBER Alert. That decision is made by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation not Aurora Police. CBI set criteria to issue an AMBER Alert, including a child must be under the age of 17 who was abducted and in immediate danger. Aurora Police haven't ruled anything out but do believe David wandered away from home. Investigators said his case hasn't met the criteria for an AMBER Alert.

