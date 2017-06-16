Anadarko, other energy companies want more time to inspect Colorado gas pipelines

A still shot from a video by Anadarko Petroleum Corp. showing how the company is cutting and capping about 2,000 inactive, steel pipelines at older vertical wells in northeastern Colorado. (Photo: ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP. YOUTUBE VIDEO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Fifteen days before the July 30 deadline for Colorado’s energy companies to inspect small natural gas pipelines across the state and ensure abandoned ones meet current standards, as many as five companies are asking for more time to finish their inspections, according to state officials.

One of them is Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC), Colorado’s biggest oil and gas company and the current owner of the well that was the source of raw natural gas that leaked via an unused, abandoned pipeline into a home in Firestone, which exploded, killing two men and critically injuring a woman, on April 17.

Anadarko, in its request to the COGCC, said the Texas company has gone above and beyond the state’s order — not only working to comply with the directive, but the company also has shut down more than 3,000 old, vertical wells across northeastern Colorado.

The company is running each of those wells through a 25-point inspection before they are returned to service, and the company also is re-engineering equipment at wellsites and ripping out the small pipelines that are at the center of a federal investigation into the explosion at 6312 Twilight Avenue in Firestone.

