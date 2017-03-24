Angevine Middle School Twins Get Big Surprise

Ryan and Jackson Lynch raced into the arms of their mother, Air Force Tech Sergeant Danielle Lynch. She'd been in Korea for almost a year. (Photo: Bryan Wendland)

LAFAYETTE - Angevine Middle School hosted an American Ninja Warrior Friday afternoon.

One of the show's biggest stars, Brian Arnold, brought a mini-warrior course to the school, and delivered a motivational message to the sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

"Getting kids out there working on things they're not good at and getting them to try hard and overcoming personal obstacles they may have in life," he said.

Students were chosen at random to run, jump and balance their way through the course.

"I don't think I'm a super hero," Arnold said. "But the show makes you look so much better than you are, and these kids just love the show, and they're huge fans."

Another hero was waiting behind the finish line for the last two participants of the day.

Ryan and Jackson Lynch raced through the course, blasted through a giant "finish" sign and right into the arms of their mother, Air Force Tech Sergeant Danielle Lynch. She'd been in Korea for almost a year.

"It's breathtaking," she said after the surprise reunion. "There's so many of us that are gone and away from our families, and to be a member of the military, you can relate, but you can never really know until you're gone. It was amazing."

The trio only has a week together before Mom goes back to South Korea. First on their to do list? Food.

"Donuts," Lynch said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV