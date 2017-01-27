Charge added in CSP trooper death

Trooper Cody Donahue, an 11 year veteran of the CSP, was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. (Photo: Colorado State Patrol.)

KUSA - The driver accused of striking and killing a Colorado State Patrol trooper faces an additional charge following the investigation into the case.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz, 41, the driver of the truck, was initially arrested and charged with careless driving causing death and failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle.

He has also been charged with criminally negligent homicide. The charge carries a 1 to 3 year prison sentence.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz mug shot. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue was on the shoulder of Interstate 25 near Castle Rock when a tractor-trailer rig crossed the solid white line and hit him, killing him instantly.

Donahue, an 11-year veteran, was out of his patrol car investigating another crash when he was killed shortly before 2 p.m. on November 25, 2016.

He had returned to a job working on the streets just three weeks before.

Gamez-Ruiz had been a driver for US Foods for more than 15 years.

All US Foods drivers are vetted through a robust application process and take part in ongoing safety training, according to a statement from US Foods.

