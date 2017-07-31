Another string of suspicious fires set in Longmont

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A series of suspicious fires is one again concerning law enforcement officials in Longmont.

Seven separate grass fires were reported along the trail of St. Vrain Greenway between 7:05 and 7:48 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Matt Cage with the Longmont Police Department.

The fires were set along the trail and were all within one mile of each other.

"It's unusual and it doesn't happen on a regular basis," explained Jerrod Vanlandingham, Chief of Longmont Fire Services.

Vanlandingham is says it's concerning, especially because Longmont just dealt with a similar series of fires in June.

On June 26, investigators say at least six vehicles and one dumpster were set on fire in one night. Fire investigators say it's possible the same people responsible for the car fires are responsible for the grass fires.

"One thing we can't do is continue to have someone running around starting fires," Vanlandingham said.

The seven fires along the trail did not burn much, he said. The biggest fire was reported to be 50-70 square feet. Whoever started the fires went to great lengths because it wasn't easy to spark flames on Sunday, investigators said.

"It seems to be pretty damp and rainy from the recent rain," Vanlandingham said.

At least one person was seen running away from Roger's Grove Sunday night, according to Longmont Police.

Investigators want to speak to other people who were in the area from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators are working several leads, according to police. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont Police at 303-591-5858.

