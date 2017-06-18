Apartment buildings evacuated after roof collapse

LAKEWOOD - Residents at two Lakewood apartment buildings were forced to leave their homes after a roof collapse on Sunday afternoon.

The two buildings are located near 9th and Wadsworth, at 8100 W 9th Ave. According to West Metro Fire Rescue, one building’s roof has already collapsed and the other one is in danger of collapsing.

A resident who lives there sent 9NEWS photos of the scene that showed residents standing outside the buildings and emergency crews responding.

Twenty four units have been evacuated, and no one has been injured.

Our crews on scene of a roof collapse at apartment building near 9th & Wadsworth. Building was evacuated before collapse. No injuries. 1/2 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 18, 2017

2nd building roof could potentially collapse. That building also evacuated. 24 units total affected. 2/2 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 18, 2017

9NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

© 2017 KUSA-TV