Two pawn shop burglaries likely related

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - Two early morning pawn shop burglaries in Arapahoe County are believed to be connected.

The first burglary happened at 12201 E. Arapahoe Road at the Gold Casino and Pawn just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Julie Brooks, Spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the suspects managed to take two guns from this location.

The sheriff's office suspects a second burglary at King Pawn at 2260 S. Quebec Street could be related. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office got that call at 3:17 a.m. Friday. It is unknown what was taken from this location.

The suspects are believed to be 5 males in a white Ford pickup crew cab. The suspects were wearing masks, gloves, and hooded sweatshirts.

