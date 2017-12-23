Arapahoe police K-9 Thor passes after battle with spinal cancer

K-9 Thor (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - This officer positively impacted 1,000s of lives. He was a trusted partner, ally, and friend to Deputy Gordon Carroll with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

K-9 Thor may not have been the most orthodox officer (he stood on all fours, for one), but he was beloved by his colleagues and his community.

Unfortunately, Thor passed away on Thursday after giving spinal cancer the fight of his life. He did not lose. He did not succumb - he merely gave this adversary a break.

In early December, a veterinarian found a progressive, malignant tumor in Thor's spine.

Thor and Deputy Carroll worked together for eight years. During that time, Thor was instrumental in catching hundreds of bad guys - all while placing his own safety in the line of fire.

The Arapahoe Sheriff's Office says that thanks to Carroll and Thor's work over the years, many lives were saved. It was all thanks to the dedication, hard work, commitment, training and tactics both shared.

The sheriff's office shared this video of Thor - you can leave your thoughts on their Facebook post at this link:

The pair would often showcase their skills at events held around the county - delighting others at hundreds of these events.

"K-9 Thor will be deeply missed," the sheriff's office writes on its Facebook page. "He was a member of Deputy Carroll's family and our family. Please keep Deputy Carroll's family in your thoughts and prayers."

A memorial event for Thor is being planned - but details have yet to be released.

