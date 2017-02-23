‘Arcing power lines' prompt road closure

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

Arching power lines prompted two roads to close in Northern Colorado Thursday morning.

Both sides of the Interstate 25 frontage road is closed between County Road 60 and the Budweiser Plant, Wellington Fire tweeted.

The interstate will remain open.

Farther south, Weld County Road 19 closed from WCR 70 to 74 due to arcing power lines.

Nearby residents were told to stay inside as crews worked to make repairs. Those power lines have since been de-energized.

Arcing is described as a flashover between power lines and trees that is often caused by additional weight from snow and ice.

About 2,000 residents in northeast Fort Collins lost power Thursday morning due to weather-related problems. It’s unclear if this is due to the power line issues in Wellington.

(© 2017 KUSA)