Armed Englewood suspect caught on camera

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Drug smugglers taking over Arizona
-
Why do cars keep getting stuck on this rock?
-
Roads could get slick from winter storm
-
Amelia Earhart used to work in golf course maintenance
-
Two arrested in overnight robbery
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
Geese population in Colorado neighborhoods
-
Denver sheriff explains inmate release
-
Billboard on I-40W Stirs Up Controversy
More Stories
-
How much snow to expect in DenverFeb 23, 2017, 5:17 a.m.
-
LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe birth at New York zooFeb 23, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
$ide Effect$: Big time price spikes of 500 drugsFeb 23, 2017, 2:22 p.m.