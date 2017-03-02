BOULDER - Boulder police have issued arrest warrants for two people accused of tampering with meat at a Boulder grocery store.

On Sunday police say Maximilian Knight, 23, and a juvenile girl ruined $1,000 worth of meat at the Ideal Market as part of a protest by placing flowers in a butcher cabinet.

9NEWS does not typically identify juveniles, however the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere identified her as 15-year-old Ateret Goldman in a news release about the protest.

"We are fighting for your liberation," said Goldman in video released by Direct Action Everywhere. "You are loved. We miss you. We are fighting for your liberation. Your life matters.”

Goldman is an organizer for Direct Action Everywhere, a group working to completely liberate animals within one human generation.

Knight is wanted on charges of second degree burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, complicity to criminal mischief and complicity to second degree criminal trespassing. The first three charges are all felonies.

Goldman is wanted for criminal mischief and second degree criminal tampering.

Police say while warrants have been issued, the pair has until Friday to voluntarily turn themselves in.

