Artist behind Denver's ‘Big Blue Bear' sculpture dies suddenly

The big blue bear outside of Denver Convention Center

KUSA - The Douglas County Coroner has confirmed that the artist behind the iconic “Big Blue Bear” sculpture next to the Colorado Convention Center died suddenly after surgery on Oct. 4.

Lawrence Argent is a highly-accomplished and well-known sculptor who was born in Essex, England in 1957. He attended the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, and received a master’s in fine arts from the Rinehart School of Sculpture in Baltimore in 1986.

According to his website, he has been behind public art installations all over the country and was the head of sculpture at the University of Denver’s School of Art and History.

This weekend, thousands of people will walk by the 40-foot “Big Blue Bear” on the way to the Great American Beer Festival. This bona fide Denver icon is actually called “I See What You Mean” and was first installed in 2005.

In an interview with Visit Denver, Argent said he got the idea for the sculpture after seeing a picture in the newspaper of a black bear looking into someone’s window.

The bear was initially supposed to “reflect the colors of Colorado” and look more like sandstone, but Argent said he fell in love with blue after that was the color used on a printout of the design by mistake.

“And it was serendipitous, because [I learned later] that the black bear was very important to the Native American Ute tribes that lived in Colorado – and also that one level of spiritual enlightenment for the Utes was the ‘blue’ level,” Argent told Visit Denver.

