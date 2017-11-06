Artist builds 92-year-old man a bench at his favorite fishing spot in Aspen

ASPEN - Dr. Robert E. Wilson's favorite fishing spot has been Maroon Lake for more than 60 years.
It's where he taught his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren how to fly fish.
So, a Colorado Springs artist, Geoffrey Keating made a bench dedicated to him on Nov. 4, according to The Aspen Times.
This isn't the first bench you'll see in Aspen with the last name Wilson.
Dr. Robert E. Wilson's wife, who passed away from cancer, has a bench dedicated to her at the mall. It says, "Lu Lynn Green Wilson Loved Aspen."
The couple now each has a bench in a town that holds a lot of meaning to them.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs