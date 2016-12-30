Asiatic black bear (Photo: Denver Zoo)

The Denver Zoo announced the death of Tenzing, a 31-year-old female Asiatic black bear on its Facebook page.

After exhibiting an acute decline in her overall quality of life due to complications related to old age, Zoo veterinarians and animal care staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her on Thursday according to the post.

The bear had been in declining health due to complications related to her old age.

Tenzing was born at Germany’s Koln Zoo on January 8, 1985, and came to Denver Zoo in December 1987.

The median life span of Asiatic black bears in zoos is 29.3 years. She was the last Asiatic black bear to reside at Denver Zoo and they do no plan to replace her species.

