Aspen becomes first in state to raise age to purchase tobacco

ASPEN - The City of Aspen has raised the legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21.

According to a press release, the new ordinance, passed during a city counsel meeting on Monday, is an effort to curb tobacco addiction in young adults.

Starting on January 1, 2018, those under the age of 21 will no longer be able to purchase any tobacco products inside the city limits. The restrictions also apply to e-cigarettes.

The city estimates it will lose about $75,000 each year in sales tax revenue once the ordinance takes effect.

Aspen is the first city in Colorado to raise the smoking age. There are now 225 municipalities around the country that have done so. California and Hawaii are the two states that do not allow sales of tobacco to anyone under 21.

