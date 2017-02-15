Aspen bus driver accused of driving drunk

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - A bus driver has been accused of driving drunk before supervisors pulled him off a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus.



The Aspen Times reports that the Basalt man admitted to drinking and failed a roadside sobriety test after he was stopped by law enforcement officers on Sunday. He was charged with DUI and cited for driving with a suspended license.



The driver was driving a bus between Aspen and Blue Lake and came to the attention of supervisors when he loaded passengers in the wrong spot. Supervisors told him to stop at a maintenance yard near the Aspen Business Center on his route. There they suspected he might be inebriated and took him off the bus.



RFTA General Manager Dan Blankenship says he is disappointed in the bus driver.



___



Information from: The Aspen Times

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.