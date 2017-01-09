Aspen Skiing Co. to put seasonal workers in tiny homes

Downtown Aspen, Colorado (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - Aspen Skiing Co. will house seasonal workers in new tiny homes on a campground.



The Aspen Times reports six trailer coaches measuring about 500 square feet each were purchased in the fall for about $100,000 apiece.



Officials say the company is short about 600 beds.



Project manager Philip Jeffreys was hired by the company in July to find affordable housing solutions.



He ordered the six tiny houses from Sprout Tiny Homes of La Junta, Colorado.



Jeffreys said more tiny houses could be phased in next winter depending on success this season.



The homes have wheels and were hooked into the campground's sewer, water and electric services.



County and city officials were invited to learn more about the homes at an open house.



This story has been changed to correct to "coaches" in the second paragraph.



