Atlanta turns to Denver model for arts and culture funding

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed wants state approval to create a dedicated funding source for arts and culture in the Georgia city.

And he says the legislation will be modeled after metro Denver's tax that pumps more than $50 million a year into local arts and cultural organizations.

Revenue from Denver's 1/10th of 1 percent sales is distributed by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to organizations in seven counties. Voters first passed the Denver arts and cultural tax in 1988, and it was renewed in 2016 to last until 2030.

“While this won’t be metro wide, it will be that beginning,” Reed said today in an editorial board meeting with Atlanta Business Chronicle. “We are satisfying a problem that we have not had the means to solve.”

