(Photo: Denver Police Dept. Twitter)

KUSA - The Denver Police Department warns some people trying to reach 911 may have issues Wednesday night.

According to its Twitter page, those with AT&T wireless service placing emergency calls may not go through.

AT&T customers trying to reach 911 are asked to text 911 OR call 720-913-2000 then press 1 to reach emergency services.

DPD says it is working with AT&T to resolve the issue. Those who text are asked to type 911 in "to" field, then to text location, then who (police, fire, ambulance) is needed.

EMERGENCY ALERT: If you are an AT&T wireless customer trying to reach 911 - your call may not go through. Please TEXT 911 or — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 9, 2017

2/2 call 720-913-2000 (push 1) to reach an emergency communications operator. We are working with AT&T to resolve the issue — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 9, 2017

IF YOU NEED TO TEXT 911: Type 911 in To: field. VERY IMPORTANT to text location next. Then who (police, fire, ambulance) you need — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 9, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV