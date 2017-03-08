KUSA
AT&T wireless customers urged to text 911 if emergency services are needed

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 7:17 PM. MST March 08, 2017

KUSA - The Denver Police Department warns some people trying to reach 911 may have issues Wednesday night.

According to its Twitter page, those with AT&T wireless service placing emergency calls may not go through.

AT&T customers trying to reach 911 are asked to text 911 OR call 720-913-2000 then press 1 to reach emergency services.

DPD says it is working with AT&T to resolve the issue. Those who text are asked to type 911 in "to" field, then to text location, then who (police, fire, ambulance) is needed. 

