Attempted kidnapping in Thornton

Police sketch (Photo: Thornton Police)

THORNTON - Thornton police are looking for a man who is accused of attempted kidnapping after trying to reach into a vehicle with children inside on Friday.

At 4:30 p.m., a mother and her two children came out of a store at the Larkridge Shopping Center near Hwy 7 and got into their vehicle.

While still parked in the parking lot, a man approached the vehicle and opened the rear passenger driver's side door.

The mother confronted the man reaching inside of the vehicle toward one of the children seated in the backseat.

He then walked away, heading northbound through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as black, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and a medium build. He wearing a black and blue jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black knit style ski cap.

He was also wearing black sunglasses and he had several freckles on his face.

Call police if you have any infomation.

