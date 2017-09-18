Aurora apartment fire injures five

AURORA - An Apartment Fire Monday morning left five people injured and eleven residents with damage to their homes.

The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 1208 North Dallas Street in apartment 102.

The Aurora Fire Department had to conduct ladder rescues as part of the evacuation.

Eleven apartments were impacted and five people were taken to the hospital.

Injuries range from minor to life-threatening.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Volunteers are responding to assist residents of an apartment fire on Dallas St. in Aurora. Details and updates soon #endhomefires — Red Cross Denver (@RedCrossDenver) September 18, 2017

