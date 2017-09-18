KUSA
Aurora apartment fire injures five

Five people are in the hospital after a fire at this apartment in Aurora. That's according to the Aurora Fire Department. They say some people had to climb out windows to safety. Aurora Fire says some of those injuries are life-threatening. 11 apartmen

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:15 AM. MDT September 18, 2017

AURORA - An Apartment Fire Monday morning left five people injured and eleven residents with damage to their homes.

The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 1208 North Dallas Street in apartment 102.

The Aurora Fire Department had to conduct ladder rescues as part of the evacuation. 

Eleven apartments were impacted and five people were taken to the hospital. 

Injuries range from minor to life-threatening. 

We will update as more information becomes available.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


