Aurora at-risk teen girl found
Raquel Villanueva, KUSA
8:08 PM. MST February 19, 2017

AURORA - Police have located a 14-year-old girl in Aurora who was reported missing. Maggie Rushing was last seen at her home near the 12100 block of East 2nd Drive.Aurora Police say she was found safe on Sunday night.

(© 2017 KUSA)
