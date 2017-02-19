KUSA
Close

Aurora at-risk teen girl found

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 8:08 PM. MST February 19, 2017

AURORA - Police have located a 14-year-old girl in Aurora who was reported missing. 

Maggie Rushing was last seen at her home near the 12100 block of East 2nd Drive.

Aurora Police say she was found safe on Sunday night. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories