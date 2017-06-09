Aurora couple that won $5M in lotto wins another $500,000

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

KUSA - This Aurora couple is luckier than most.

No, we aren’t speculating on the amazing family or friends they have, or if they’re blessed with good health, but instead, on their unusual streak in winning money from the lottery.

The Colorado Lottery says this unidentified couple won a $5 million lotto jackpot in Colorado several years ago.

Then, they went and won about $4,000 in the California lottery.

It doesn’t stop there though.

Most recently, they bought 4 Brilliant Bucks Scratch tickets. One of them was worth $500,000!

What do you think: should they get out of the game, or just keep playing?

