1 dead after car, bicycle collide in Aurora

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 8:30 AM. MDT October 12, 2017

AURORA - One person is dead after a car and bicycle collided Thursday morning at a busy Aurora intersection. 

Police first tweeted about the crash at East Smith Road and Tower Road at around 7 a.m. 

Aurora Police warned that the investigation could impact traffic for "some time." 

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. 

