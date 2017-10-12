1 dead after car, bicycle collide in Aurora

AURORA - One person is dead after a car and bicycle collided Thursday morning at a busy Aurora intersection.
Police first tweeted about the crash at East Smith Road and Tower Road at around 7 a.m.
Aurora Police warned that the investigation could impact traffic for "some time."
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.
UPDATE: This accident is being investigated as a fatal accident. Traffic will be impacted at this location for some time this morning. https://t.co/a88OTZuBu6— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 12, 2017
