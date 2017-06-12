A rainbow smiley face (CREDIT: Google Images)

KUSA - Three of Colorado’s cities - Aurora, Denver and Colorado Springs - were named among WalletHub’s list of the happiest cities to live in.

To make the list, 150 of the largest U.S. cities were looked at for 30 signs of happiness, from depression rate to income-growth rate to commute times and volunteer rates.

Aurora placed highest at 29, Denver came in at 37 and Colorado Springs ranked 46.

Denver placed within the top five for highest adequate sleep rate, lowest obesity rate and highest income growth.

Despite ranking within the top 50, Colorado Springs ranked as the second-worst city when it comes to high suicide rates.

California cities dominated the list’s top 10, with Fremont placing first, San Jose second, Irvine third, San Francisco fourth, Huntington Beach sixth, San Diego seventh, Oakland eighth and Santa Rosa ninth.

You can view the entire list here.

Last year, a WalletHub study ranked Colorado as the fifth happiest state to live in, among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It was also ranked first for states that had high adequate-sleep rates, and second for lowest obesity rates and highest sports participation rates.

