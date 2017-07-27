Aurora Police Chief reaches out to transgender community

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz (Photo: KUSA FILE)

AURORA - The Aurora Police Department is reaching out to the transgender community and encouraging them to apply for a host of jobs within the agency.

This comes a day after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military will not accept transgender troops into its ranks or allow them to serve in any capacity.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said the department is in need of officers, dispatchers, CSI and administrative support.

He ended the tweet by bringing attention to Aurora Pride Fest, which will be held on August 5.

To our Tran cmty,if US Military wont take U, @AuroraPD will! We need Ofcrs,Dispatchers,CSI,Admin,etc. See @JoinTheAPD @ Aurora Pride on 8/5. — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) July 27, 2017

