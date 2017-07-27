KUSA
Close

Aurora Police Chief reaches out to transgender community

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:18 AM. MDT July 27, 2017

AURORA - The Aurora Police Department is reaching out to the transgender community and encouraging them to apply for a host of jobs within the agency.

This comes a day after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military will not accept transgender troops into its ranks or allow them to serve in any capacity.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said the department is in need of officers, dispatchers, CSI and administrative support.

He ended the tweet by bringing attention to Aurora Pride Fest, which will be held on August 5.

RELATEDLocal transgender military members react to Trump's ban

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories