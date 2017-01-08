KUSA
Aurora police, fire departments attend memorial for David Puckett

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 8:51 PM. MST January 08, 2017

KUSA - A memorial was held on Sunday for 6-year-old David Puckett.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz attended the service and posted on Twitter the child's aunt said David was "all boy" and his favorite phrase was "I like that."

9NEWS has been told that David walked out of the house after a fight with a sibling on New Year's Eve. He was reported missing about an hour later, and the family searched for David themselves in the meantime.

An Amber Alert was issued though he was not abducted.

His body was found Tuesday after a days-long search in the pond in Olympic Park.

