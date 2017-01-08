Aurora police, fire departments attend memorial for David Puckett

(Photo: Chief Nick Metz)

KUSA - A memorial was held on Sunday for 6-year-old David Puckett.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz attended the service and posted on Twitter the child's aunt said David was "all boy" and his favorite phrase was "I like that."

RELATED: There may be no one to blame for David's disappearance, but we can clear up confusion

RELATED: David Puckett case and 'parent shaming': One mom's passionate case against it

9NEWS has been told that David walked out of the house after a fight with a sibling on New Year's Eve. He was reported missing about an hour later, and the family searched for David themselves in the meantime.

David Puckett

An Amber Alert was issued though he was not abducted.

His body was found Tuesday after a days-long search in the pond in Olympic Park.

(© 2017 KUSA)