Aurora police, fire departments attend memorial for David Puckett

KUSA - A memorial was held on Sunday for 6-year-old David Puckett.
Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz attended the service and posted on Twitter the child's aunt said David was "all boy" and his favorite phrase was "I like that."
RELATED: There may be no one to blame for David's disappearance, but we can clear up confusion
RELATED: David Puckett case and 'parent shaming': One mom's passionate case against it
9NEWS has been told that David walked out of the house after a fight with a sibling on New Year's Eve. He was reported missing about an hour later, and the family searched for David themselves in the meantime.
An Amber Alert was issued though he was not abducted.
His body was found Tuesday after a days-long search in the pond in Olympic Park.
.@AuroraPD .@AuroraFireDpt #FindingDavid. Police&Fire attend David Puckett's memorial.Aunt said,"he was all boy", & fav phrase,"I like that" pic.twitter.com/IdbXgRbH8i— Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) January 8, 2017
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs