Aurora PD: Barricaded suspect threatened officers

Police in the area are being told to stay inside as officers negotiate with an armed and dangerous suspect in Aurora. (Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

Negotiations with a barricaded suspect who threatened officers and is believed to be armed and dangerous closed a stretch of Peoria Street in Aurora Wednesday morning and evacuated multiple nearby businesses.

People in the area of Peoria and Parker Road were told to stay inside as police worked to arrest the man, who is wanted on a domestic violence charge.

The standoff centers around a business at 3095 S. Peoria. Authorities believe the suspect is there alone and not holding any hostages.

Aurora Police first tweeted about the incident at 7:30 a.m. They closed Peoria between Cornell Avenue and Parker Road shortly thereafter.

The suspect has not yet been identified.



