Aurora Police lay wreath at pond where David Puckett was found

KUSA - As snow fell on Wednesday, Aurora's police chief laid a wreath at the icy pond in Olympic Park where David Puckett's body was found the day before.

Chief Nick Metz was joined by about 40 other officers from the department, who stood out in the cold with David's family.

Aurora Police put together a video of the moment called "Remembering David."

"I want you to know that over these last few days, members of the Aurora Police Department and so many other law enforcement officers really wanted to help you find David," Metz says to the family. "This wreath is just a small token of our support."

A teddy bear and flowers were tied to the wreath, which was surrounded by balloons.

