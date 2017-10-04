Aurora police officers show kids they have ‘friends on the force'

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Aurora Police officers stopped by some after-school programs in the city Wednesday.

They partnered up with Aurora Public Schools to promote positive relationships with law enforcement through the “Friends on the Force” program.

The officers hung out with kids at Yale Elementary, and gave them a chance to meet police on a personal level.

The YMCA helps coordinate the officers’ visits.

Officials with the organization say it helps children become more comfortable with officers and build trust.

“That they are police officers, that they have feelings and emotions and just have the kids build that trust with law enforcement, so if something does happen, they do feel comfortable reaching out to a police officer or when in need,” Jessica Brown, the community program director at the YMCA, said. “Just having that resource that they feel comfortable using.”

Four schools are currently part of the program and the YMCA hopes to eventually get all the schools involved.





© 2017 KUSA-TV