Aurora Police: Stray bullet hits man in head

Police believe a stray bullet may have struck a man in the head.
Aurora Police Chief Nick Mets says at midnight, a driver stopped at a red light near I-225 and Alameda.
That's when a bullet came down through his sunroof striking him in the head.
The chief wants to use it as a reminder for people to not shoot guns in the air on New Year's. Chief Metz also says the person who was shot is expected to survive.
Copyright 2016 KUSA
