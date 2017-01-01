Aurora Police: Stray bullet hits man in head

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Police believe a stray bullet may have struck a man in the head.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Mets says at midnight, a driver stopped at a red light near I-225 and Alameda.

That's when a bullet came down through his sunroof striking him in the head.

The chief wants to use it as a reminder for people to not shoot guns in the air on New Year's. Chief Metz also says the person who was shot is expected to survive.

