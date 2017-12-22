Aurora Police want help finding missing at-risk adult

Via Aurora Police

AURORA, COLO. - Aurora Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing person.

Amy Marie Sullivant, 28, is considered an at-risk adult.

She was last seen leaving a walk-in clinic on Tuesday around 5 p.m. The clinic is located in the 2200 block of Victor Street.

Amy was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes at the time.

She is 5-feet-tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Amy has gone missing in the past and is known to frequent RTD facilities, Aurora Police said. She has an intellectual disability, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amy, please call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100 or call 911.

