2nd officer to enter Aurora movie theater shooting scene recalls search for 2nd suspect

Chris Vanderveen, KUSA 10:18 AM. MDT July 18, 2017

Officer Jon Marek is widely credited with being the second officer in.

His initial thought, upon learning of the arrest of a suspect, was that there had to have been a second shooter.

He designed a pin now worn by all responding Aurora Police officers. 

 

Hear from eight of the responding police officers who ran in to Theater 9 the night of July 20, 2012, along with so many others, to help rescue the wounded and subdue the shooter. Our story on their story airs Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

