APD Sgt. on the 'horrific privilege' of helping victims of theater shooting

Aurora Police Sergeant Mike Hawkins. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Sergeant Mike Hawkins had the unenviable task of having to carry out the body of Veronica Moser-Sullvan, just six years old.

He calls it “a horrific privilege.”

He also drove two of the injured to University of Colorado Hospital.

Hear from eight of the responding police officers who ran in to Theater 9 the night of July 20, 2012, along with so many others, to help rescue the wounded and subdue the shooter. Our story on their story airs Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

