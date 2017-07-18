Aurora Sergeant describes the overwhelming emotion of July 20, 2012

Aurora Police Sergeant Gerald "Gerry" Jonsgaard. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Sergeant Gerry Jonsgaard, a Patrol Supervisor, was about eight blocks away from the theater when the first calls started coming in.

He agreed to talk with us, in part, to try to figure out the identities of some of the people he and his officers helped that night.

He went back to work the next night.

If you can't see the video, click here.

Hear from eight of the responding police officers who ran in to Theater 9 the night of July 20, 2012, along with so many others, to help rescue the wounded and subdue the shooter. Our story on their story airs Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

