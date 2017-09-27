Aurora theater shooter transferred to federal prison, location to be released

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

The Aurora theater shooter has been transferred to a federal prison, according to a letter sent to the victims' families on Wednesday.

The letter, sent by the Colorado Department of Corrections, indicates the shooter's location will be released to those families for the first time since he was transferred out of state.

According to a DOC release, Colorado has been trying to transfer to shooter into a federal facility several months ago. The release says they were waiting for space at a prison with "appropriate" security to open. An opening recently became available and the transfer was secured.

The Department of Corrections declined to provide the location of the Aurora theater shooter to the victims’ families when he was first transferred out of state in the summer of 2016.

That transfer happened partly because he was attacked by another inmate, according to documents released about the assault in March of 2016.

At that time, some Aurora victim families requested information about his whereabouts. That request was denied.

Those families argued they have the right to know the location of the person who caused their devastation, based on Colorado’s Victim Rights Act. According to one section of the law, if a victim requests the whereabouts of an inmate in writing, the DOC “shall” provide the institution where the inmate is being held.

The DOC and Hickenlooper argued Colorado can’t release the whereabouts of the Aurora theater shooter because it’s not allowed by the agreement with other states that governs the Interstate Corrections Compact.

As of March 2017, 116 Colorado prisoners were serving their time elsewhere as part of this prisoner swap system according to state records obtained by 9Wants to Know.

The letter sent to victims' families about the most recent transfer does not indicate a reason for the move. 9NEWS has reached out to the DOC who told us they will provide a press release that will include that reason later Tuesday night.

The Aurora theater shooter's location is expected to be available Wednesday at 10 p.m,, according to the letter.

Read the full letter:

