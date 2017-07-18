Former SWAT officer recalls entering Aurora theater, waiting to be shot

Aurora Police Officer (now retired) Bryan Butler. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Bryan Butler, now retired, was with Aurora Police Sergeant Gerry Jonsgaard when the first calls came in.

He said he was frustrated by the fact that ambulances weren’t able to get close to the theater that night.

He also says when he heard what type of weapon the shooter was using, he knew his protective armor would be “basically useless.”

If you can't see the video, click here.

Hear from eight of the responding police officers who ran in to Theater 9 the night of July 20, 2012, along with so many others, to help rescue the wounded and subdue the shooter. Our story on their story airs Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV