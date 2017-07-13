KUSA
Close

In their own words: Aurora Theater Shooting responding officers

Chris Vanderveen, KUSA 7:03 PM. MDT July 13, 2017

KUSA – They are eight of the many who responded to the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012.

Each one considers their colleagues the true heroes of that night. Not one considers himself a hero.

Our story on their story will air Wednesday night to help honor their roles five years after one of the worst mass shootings in this country’s history.

Before that story airs, however, we wanted to allow you the opportunity to hear from them in their own words.

The words and emotions are raw and unfiltered. Some will prove difficult for you to hear.

In the end, we hope it gives you a better idea of what dozens of officers went through that night.

Before now, none of these eight officers had told their stories in such a public way.

Editor's Note: Full-length, raw videos wiil be uploaded here on Friday, July 14. 

Officer John Gonzales

Sergeant Mike Hawkins

Officer Jon Marek

Officer Specialist Jason Oviatt

Lieutenant Stephen Redfern

Officer James Waselkow

Sergeant Gerry Jonsgaard

Bryan Butler (retired) 

Our special story on these officers will air Wednesday, July 20 at 9PM and 10PM. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories