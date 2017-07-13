8 of the first responding officers to the scene at the theater in Aurora, July 20, 2012. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

KUSA – They are eight of the many who responded to the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012.

Each one considers their colleagues the true heroes of that night. Not one considers himself a hero.

Our story on their story will air Wednesday night to help honor their roles five years after one of the worst mass shootings in this country’s history.

Before that story airs, however, we wanted to allow you the opportunity to hear from them in their own words.

The words and emotions are raw and unfiltered. Some will prove difficult for you to hear.

In the end, we hope it gives you a better idea of what dozens of officers went through that night.

Before now, none of these eight officers had told their stories in such a public way.

Editor's Note: Full-length, raw videos wiil be uploaded here on Friday, July 14.

Officer John Gonzales

Aurora Police Officer John Gonzales. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Sergeant Mike Hawkins

Aurora Police Sergeant Mike Hawkins. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Officer Jon Marek

Aurora Police Officer Jon Marek. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Officer Specialist Jason Oviatt

Aurora Police Officer Specialist Jason Oviatt. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Lieutenant Stephen Redfern

Aurora Police Lieutenant Stephen Redfern. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Officer James Waselkow

Aurora Police Officer James Waselkow. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Sergeant Gerry Jonsgaard

Aurora Police Sergeant Gerald "Gerry" Jonsgaard. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Bryan Butler (retired)

Aurora Police Officer (now retired) Bryan Budler. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Our special story on these officers will air Wednesday, July 20 at 9PM and 10PM.

