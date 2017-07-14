RAW: Hear from the 1st officer to respond to theater shooting
John Gonzales, Aurora Police Officer, arrived first to the horrific theater shooting in the early morning hours of July 20, 2012. The shooter was still shooting when he got there. He never wants to go back to that theater.
KUSA 12:17 PM. MDT July 14, 2017
