RAW: The officer who decided to transport theater shooting victims by police car
When ambulances couldn't respond fast enough, Aurora Police Lieutenant Stephen Redfearn made the decision to transport people shot inside the Aurora movie theater July 20, 2012 via police car.
KUSA 12:40 PM. MDT July 14, 2017
