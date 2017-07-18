KUSA
The decision that saved lives the night of Aurora Theater Shooting

Chris Vanderveen, KUSA 10:37 AM. MDT July 18, 2017

Lieutenant Stephen Redfearn’s decision to forgo ambulances and take many of the wounded to area hospitals inside police cars has been widely praised as a decision that saved lives that night.

He says he feels like he’s “in a pretty good place.”

 

Hear from eight of the responding police officers who ran in to Theater 9 the night of July 20, 2012, along with so many others, to help rescue the wounded and subdue the shooter. Our story on their story airs Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

