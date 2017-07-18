APD officer who arrested the theater shooter, 'I'm not a hero'

Aurora Police Officer Specialist Jason Oviatt. (Photo: Enrico C. Meyer)

Officer Specialist Jason Oviatt, along with a fellow officer, arrested the shooter near the theater’s rear exit door seven minutes after the first 911 call.

He’s not a fan of the word “hero” and remains extremely impressed by the decision to send the wounded to hospitals via police cars.

If you can't see the video, click here.

Hear from eight of the responding police officers who ran in to Theater 9 the night of July 20, 2012, along with so many others, to help rescue the wounded and subdue the shooter. Our story on their story airs Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

