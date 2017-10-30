KUSA
Aurora Water warns of phone scammers

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 1:14 PM. MDT October 30, 2017

KUSA - Aurora Water is issuing a warning about phone scammers. 

Scammers are making phone calls to residents claiming to be Aurora Water representatives. The callers ask residents to call a 1-844 phone number and make a payment or face having their water shut off. 

Aurora Water says they do not have an 1-844 number and these calls are not from Aurora Water.

Residents who receive one of these calls should contact Aurora Water at 303-739-7388 to report it immediately. 

