Aurora Water warns of phone scammers

KUSA - Aurora Water is issuing a warning about phone scammers.

Scammers are making phone calls to residents claiming to be Aurora Water representatives. The callers ask residents to call a 1-844 phone number and make a payment or face having their water shut off.

Aurora Water says they do not have an 1-844 number and these calls are not from Aurora Water.

Residents who receive one of these calls should contact Aurora Water at 303-739-7388 to report it immediately.

SCAM ALERT: AW customers rcvng calls asking them to call 1-844 number and make payment. DO NOT make any payments. This is a scam! — Aurora Water (@AuroraWaterCO) October 30, 2017

We have learned that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be Aurora Water representatives.... Posted by Aurora Water (Colorado) on Monday, October 30, 2017

