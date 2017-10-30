Aurora Water warns of phone scammers

KUSA - Aurora Water is issuing a warning about phone scammers.
Scammers are making phone calls to residents claiming to be Aurora Water representatives. The callers ask residents to call a 1-844 phone number and make a payment or face having their water shut off.
Aurora Water says they do not have an 1-844 number and these calls are not from Aurora Water.
Residents who receive one of these calls should contact Aurora Water at 303-739-7388 to report it immediately.
